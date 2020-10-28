‘Stories Untold’ gets surprise release on PS4 and Xbox One

Devolver Digital has suprose released experimental horror game Stories Untold on the PS4 and Xbox One.

The publisher announced the release on its Twitter account on Tuesday (October 27), alongside a new trailer. The narrative-driven game first released on PC in 2017, before arriving on the Nintendo Switch in January this year.

Check out the tweet and trailer for Stories Untold below.

Stories Untold is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One – a must play thriller in time for Halloween!https://t.co/YN0qKrNzgG pic.twitter.com/0hCTyQyjvE — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) October 27, 2020

Stories Untold is a short anthology game, which features a mash-up of different horror tropes spread across four episodes. The first episode, ‘The House Abandon’, is a text-based adventure, in which players will have to investigate strange occurrences at a family’s holiday home through a list of prompts.

The second episode, ‘The Lab Conduct’ will see players perform various horrific experiments with mysterious artefacts, while ‘The Station Process’ equips players with a radio and microfilm read to decipher codes. While the third and final instalment , ‘The Last Session’ supposedly ties everything together and brings all previous episodes into a single cohesive arc.

The news comes a week after it was announced that Devolver Digital had acquired its longtime collaborator, Croteam. Devolver Digital announced that Croteam will “keep total creative freedom” despite the acquisition, and also teased future projects such as The Talos Principle 2, as well as more Serious Sam titles and new IPs.

Stories Untold is now available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. More information can be found via the game’s official website.