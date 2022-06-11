Strange Scaffold reveals “psychic nightmare” top-down ‘Witch Strandings’

Brand new “strand-type” game Witch Strandings was recently revealed during The Guerilla Collective digital showcase.
The game comes from developer Strange Scaffold (development label of Xalavier Nelson Jr) and publisher Modern Wolf. Witch Stranding’s Steam description reads: “You are a strand of light in a top-down open world inspired by dark fairytales. Create pathways through the darkness, nurture the creatures of the Forest, repair ancient structures, and ultimately: confront the Witch who broke this place.”
The trailer features a strange mix of live-action and in-game footage, with the player of the game eventually being sucked inside via the monitor. The game is described as being an open-world title, and makes use of a ‘unique cursor control method’.
“Use your mouse to swipe quickly through raging rapids or inch forward to avoid being swallowed by quicksand – as you decide whether to make this a better place or strangle it,” reads the Steam page.
Xalavier Nelson Jr has shared that Witch Strandings is “a psychic nightmare about being presented with a truly cursed place–and finding the spirit to make it a good one.”
Strange Scaffold is also currently working on the upcoming third-person Max Payne-inspired shooter El Paso, Elsewhere, and is previously known for An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator.
The latter received a glowing four out of five-star review from NME, which stated, “A masterclass of economic game design in more ways than one; a trading simulator brimming with all the excitement and personality of an action game.”
Witch Strandings is currently set for release only on PC and will launch on July 7 for £10.99/$14.99/€14.99.
In other news, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals received brand new in-game footage during the Tribeca Games Spotlight.