‘Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin’ bald mod improves performance

A new Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin mod that makes characters bald apparently improves PC performance.

Twitter user AkiraJkr reported that the hair and fur textures on the PC version of Stranger Of Paradise make the game’s performance tank, with framerates as low as 8FPS (thanks, PC Gamer).

In one video, AkiraJkr shows how a fur coat is the cause of the game dropping down to 25 FPS, even though the PC running has an RTX 3090 graphics card – one of the best you can get your hands on right now.

Another example shows the game running on minimum performance with no shadows yet dropping to 8 FPS. You can check out both clips below:

This Elf, even on MINIMUM, NO SHADOWS drops my FPS to 8 💀 pic.twitter.com/mpaPhMWzGC — AkiraJkr (@AkiraJkr1) March 20, 2022

However, the modding community has come up with a creative solution to playing Stranger of Paradise without dealing with low frame rates.

Reddit user MorrisonGamer has created a tool that can toggle shaders on and off – for example, hair and particles from the Soul Bursting ability – to improve the game’s performance, at the cost of making every character bald. If players can ignore the fact that every character has no hair, it should resolve the bad frame rates considerably.

MorrisonGamer explained that “Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has been an actual monster in terms of performance, and it honestly just…looks worse than FF15 [Final Fantasy 15], so after Kal’s guidance…I decided to tear this game apart.”

In NME‘s review of the RPG, we said, “Stranger of Paradise is mostly just a mess. When the gameplay works, it works surprisingly well, but that wasn’t often enough to make it fun for its entire runtime. It’s hard to make a judgement on the story, mostly because there isn’t much of a narrative, but it’s even more disappointing because I wanted to spend more time with the characters, because they’re far from unlikeable.”

