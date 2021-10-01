‘Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin’ gets release date confirmed

Square Enix shared a new trailer for Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin at Tokyo Game Show 2021, announcing its release date.

The new trailer premiered during the publisher’s Tokyo Game Show showcase today (October 1) and introduced a new female character called Neon who joins the existing male trio led by Jack, to form the series’ fabled four Warriors of Light.

The clip shows off more of the game’s real-time combat, based on the soulslike mechanics from developer Team Ninja‘s Nioh but also more vibrant settings and varied combat styles compared to the initial reveal.

Deliver this world from the clutches of darkness.#StrangerOfParadise #FinalFantasy Origin launches March 18 2022 on #PS5, #PS4, #Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Epic Games Store. Pre-order: https://t.co/9bKS8nfF42 pic.twitter.com/ewc1GSb8HI — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) October 1, 2021

The latest trailer ends confirming Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will release on March 18, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store.

A second playable demo is live now, which also features multiplayer, although this is exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players.

Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a dark fantasy reinterpretation of the first Final Fantasy game – which was also recently received a Pixel Remaster – and does reference that game, from the theme of the four crystals as well as the appearance of a key character from that game, Princess Sarah.

Another surprising revelation is that the main protagonist’s full name is Jack Garland, whose last name is the same as Final Fantasy‘s original antagonist. The bigger surprise however might be that he doesn’t mention anything about Chaos in this new trailer, which became something of a meme in the original announcement trailer.

