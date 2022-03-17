‘Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin’ players report issues with PC version

Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin players are reporting issues with the recently-released PC version of the game.

Players have taken to the game’s subreddit to talk about some issues with the Final Fantasy spin-off. A handful of posts currently highlight problems with the game’s visuals, FPS issues and general slowdown during combat (as reported by VGC).

One user says they have most of their graphics settings for Stranger Of Paradise “on low or off” with 32GB of RAM on their PC, yet they “get horrid slow down when [they] Soul Burst” and “get random slow down as well while walking around.”

This Soul Burst issue seems to be impacting quite a few players, as a lengthy PC performance and recommended settings post highlights the issue and ways to potentially mitigate it. It appears that the Soul Burst move actually puts the game into slow motion as well as dropping the frame rate, with settings targeting 120 FPS really struggling with the move.

The post itself also shared two videos – in the first, the game is running with a 120 FPS target and experiencing massive slow down. Meanwhile the second is apparently targeting what a PS5 runs the game like, and exhibits massive improvements over how smoothly the game performs with the Soul Burst move active.

For high-end PC players, it’s currently recommended that players lock their game to 60 FPS, until a potential patch drops.

According to the Epic Games Store listing for Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin the minimum PC requirements are 8GB of RAM, a GTX 1060 (or equivalent) and 30 FPS at 1280×720. Meanwhile, the recommended specifications are 16GB of RAM, a GTX 1660 SUPER and 60 FPS at 1920×1080.

These settings appear to back up the claim that major issues with the game’s performance are in fact tied to moves and issues related to Soul Burst, as those reporting issues have higher specs than the recommended ones above.

As of publication, it doesn’t appear as though Square Enix has addressed these issues that are being reported.

