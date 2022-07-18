‘Stray’ publisher partners with cat charities to give away free copies

Stray publisher Annapurna Interactive has partnered with multiple stray cat charities to raise funds and awareness whilst giving away free copies of the game.

Ahead of the game’s release date tomorrow (July 19), two cat and animal charities have partnered up to offer free codes of the game – Stray is also available as part of a PlayStation Plus subscription to the Extra or Premium tiers – for those that either enter or donate (via PCGamesN).

First up is Nebraska Humane Society, which has four codes for the PS4 or PS5 version of Stray to give away. All players need to do to enter is donate $5 (around £4.20) to the charity here.

Advertisement

“At NHS we see thousands of stray cats every year… but we’ve never met one like this,” said the charity in a tweet.

Next up is UK-based feline charity Cats Protection, which has six copies to give away for both consoles and PC. This charity draw is free to enter for anyone over 18 in the UK, with the winners being announced on July 22. You can learn more and sign up for a chance to win here.

Cats Protection also asks that those of us who can sign up to the initiative also fundraise for the charity via activities like streams and other events, with any money set to go towards “cats and kittens in need.”

Ahead of Stray’s imminent release tomorrow, NME got a look at the game in a hands-off preview, and we said that “the elements of adventure, investigation and exploration seem promising enough to do plenty of heavy lifting for the game’s short runtime.”

In other news, Striking Distance Studios has shared some new footage of The Callisto Protocol in a recently released interview.