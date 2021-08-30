Streamer DrLupo leaves Twitch for exclusive YouTube Gaming deal

Ben “DrLupo” Lupo has announced that he has signed an exclusive deal with YouTube Gaming, meaning that he will leave his larger platform on Twitch behind to stream exclusively on the site from now on.

After numerous teases, DrLupo has today (August 30) confirmed that he is moving away from Twitch to stream exclusively on YouTube Gaming. Following the announcement, DrLupo added that he would begin streaming on the site tomorrow (August 31).

The official Twitter account for Twitch has posted a short compilation of clips from the streamer, adding “we wish you nothing but the best in everything that comes next”.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, DrLupo explained that the move was “a no-brainer” as he was already active on YouTube. Furthermore, Lupo refers to the “turbulent times” currently ongoing at Twitch, including a large protest against the practice of hate raiding that currently plagues the streaming site.

DrLupo – who has recently been streaming FPS games like Splitgate and Escape From Tarkov – currently has 4.5million subscribers on Twitch, though already has 1.74million subscribers on YouTube ahead of his first stream.

The streamer previously livestreamed exclusively on Twitch, after signing a deal with Amazon‘s streaming platform back in 2019. The site is currently being sued by fellow streamer Dr Disrespect, who also streams entirely on YoTube.

Earlier in the month, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins claimed that he doesn’t “even look at YouTube as a competitor” to Twitch, stating that right now “There’s literally nothing else but Twitch” in terms of successful streaming platforms.

