‘Street Fighter 6’ reveals new fighter Kimberly and the return of Juri

A new trailer for Capcom‘s upcoming fighting game Street Fighter 6 has revealed that Street Fighter 4 brawler Juri will make a return, along with a new fighter called Kimberly.

The trailer was shared at Evo 2022’s Street Fighter 5 Grand Finals, and details two new additions to the Street Fighter 6 roster. You can watch the trailer below:

The first is Kimberly, a new character in the Street Fighter series that “utilises traditional ninja techniques with an urban twist complete with spray cans and her trusty portable cassette player.”

On creating Kimberly, Street Fighter 6 game director Takayuki Nakayama says that the team “aimed to create an outfit suitable for her speedy and acrobatic movements since she excels in sports like track-and-field and cheerleading,” and added that she is “an expert at running and airborne attacks.”

The trailer’s second half also revealed that Juri, a sadistic fighter that made her debut in Street Fighter 4, will also be returning as part of the Street Fighter 6 roster.

“Juri returns as wicked as ever, riding in with a familiar yet altered moveset for fans and newcomers alike,” shares the trailer. The fighter has a slightly different look to her appearance in Street Fighter 4, and Nakayama explains that her costume “has been rearranged to fit the Street Fighter 6 aesthetic.”

Besides confirming two new fighters, Capcom also appeared at Evo 2022 to share a new trailer on Street Fighter 6‘s Real Time Commentary feature. As detailed in the above trailer, Tasty Steve and James Chen will feature in the game as commentators, with reactive voice lines designed to emulate the feel of a live tournament match.

In other gaming news, Evo 2022 was a busy few days for fighting game announcements; as SNK revealed that a new Fatal Fury game – the first since 1999 – is in the works.