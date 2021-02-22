‘Street Fighter’ legend Daigo bests gachikun in tournament finals despite fractured finger

Streamer and legendary Street Fighter player Daigo “The Beast” Umehara has defeated Tsunehiro “gachikun” Kanamori during the 2020 Capcom Pro Tour Season Finals earlier today (22 February), despite supposedly playing with a fractured pinky finger.

Umehara bested Kanamori – the Capcom Cup 2018 champion – 4-1 in a best-of-seven series to emerge champion of the ‘Asia East’ region. The win is particularly impressive, as Umehara claimed to have been nursing a fractured pinky finger just two days ago.

Watch Daigo take on Kanamori from the 4 hour mark below.

In a stream on Saturday, February 20, Umehara said that he’d fractured his pinky finger just the day before, when he slipped and fell. He said his finger “was swollen like it wasn’t a pinky. It got really huge”, and also shared that the cast and injury had interfered with his gaming experience when he tried to play a little bit of Street Fighter off camera: “When I input forward jump, it hurts”.

Watch a subtitled clip of Umehara’s stream uploaded by FGC Translated below.

In other Street Fighter news, today’s Street Fighter V: Champion Edition update will kick off the fifth and final season of the game. The update will introduce the first Season Five fighter, Dan Hibiki, as well as a new defensive gameplay mechanic, V-Shift.

V-Shift will use one bar of players’ V-Gauge. If the defensive manoeuvre is timed right, the invincible backstop can be followed up by an attack called V-Shift Break. More information regarding the update can be found here.

Over on Fortnite, legendary Street Fighter characters Ryu and Chun-Li were recently added to the roster. Skins for both characters can now be purchased via the in-game store for 1,500 V-Bucks apiece.

Longtime Street Fighter fans were left confused last week following a Jezebel report on the new Mortal Kombat film trailer. In the article, writer Shannon Melero lamented the omission of Chun-Li from the film, to which gamers were quick to create memes and lambast the journalist for the error.

The publication has since edited the article to include a correction that reads: “Update 4:39 p.m.: Jezebel has discovered the answer to our question about Chun Li’s erasure, and it is that Chun Li is not part of the Mortal Kombat megaverse. Wow!”