Studio Trigger is creating a ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ anime

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting an anime titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and is coming to Netflix in 2022.

The announcement was made during Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream, which delivered new trailers, gameplay and details about the upcoming game. The show will run over ten episodes and be standalone from the game.

The anime is helmed by Studio Trigger and directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi who have previously worked on popular anime titles such as Promare and Kill la Kill. The score will be composed by Akira Yamaoka who is most notably known for creating the music for Silent Hill.

Check out the trailer below:

The official description for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners reads: “A street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.”

CD Projekt Red recently revealed that players who purchase Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 or Xbox One will be eligible for a free upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X when they release. Additionally, the game will be receive an update at a later date to provide visual enhancements that take full advantage of the next-gen hardware.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally due to release on September 17 but has since been delayed to November 19. The developed stated that: “At the time we are writing these words, Cyberpunk 2077 is finished both content and gameplay wise, but with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we (CD Projekt Red) need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs.”

The game is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, with an upgrade version hitting PS5 and Xbox Series X at a later unspecified date.