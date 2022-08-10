‘Subnautica’ studio to reveal turn-based title with “brand new sci-fi IP” at Gamescom

It’s been confirmed that Unknown Worlds, the studio behind Subnautica, will be revealing its new sci-fi strategy game at Gamescom later this month.

Last year, Krafton Inc announced it was acquiring Unknown Worlds and confirmed that “in addition to ongoing updates for Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, Unknown Worlds is currently working on a new genre-defining game” which was slated to launch into early access in 2022 but so far, hasn’t materialised.

It’s now been confirmed that Charlie Cleveland, the co-founder and game director at Unknown Worlds, “will officially reveal a new IP set in a sci-fi world that features imaginative turn-based gameplay” during the opening night of Gamescom, which takes place later this month.

Host Geoff Keighley followed up by promising “lots of gameplay too”.

At @gamescom Opening Night Live on August 23, are excited to reveal the next game from @unknownworlds the creators of @Subnautica This is a brand new sci-fi IP, and we'll show you lots of gameplay too! Tune in live on August 23 at 8pm CEST / 2p ET / 11a PT for the announcement. pic.twitter.com/uxMAcGR5hJ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 9, 2022

“So excited to finally share what I’ve been obsessed with, and working on every day, for quite a few years. obsessed,” wrote Cleveland.

Elsewhere at Gamescom, the Krafton-owned Striking Distance Studios will share a new look at The Callisto Protocol, the upcoming next-generation survival horror game that is set to launch on December 2. New footage of the title was shared back in July.

Gamescom kicks off August 23 and runs until August 28.

Earlier this month, the price developers and publishers have to pay to get a spot during the Opening Night Live stream at Gamescom 2022 was revealed, with prices starting at £71,000 for a 30-second slot.

It also looks like Unknown Worlds are currently working on a sequel to Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero. Back in April, the studio posted a job listing looking for “a senior narrative designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe.”

In other news Bulkhead, the studio behind Battalion 1994, has “formally ended” its relationship with Square Enix and announced a legacy version of the game. It comes after it was reported that Square Enix was looking to sell off stakes in Western studios in a bid to “improve capital efficiency”.