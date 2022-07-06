Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are the cover stars of ‘NBA 2K23’

2K Games has confirmed that Olympic gold medalists Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are set to star on the cover of NBA 2K23 alongside Michael Jordan and one more unannounced athlete.

The limited-edition version of the game will be available exclusively via Gamestop in the US, with pre-orders launching tomorrow. The NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition will include Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi’s WNBA jerseys as in-game bonus content

“It really is an incredible feeling to see your hard work memorialised on the cover of a game like NBA 2K23,” said Taurasi. “There are so many kids that dream of pursuing a professional basketball career, and they can now also dream of being on the NBA 2K cover, whether they want to play in the NBA or WNBA.”

This is the second cover celebrating players of the Women’s National Basketball Association, with Candance Parker featuring on the 2K22 version of the game.

Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird will grace the cover for the 'WNBA Edition' of NBA 2K23 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Krs95on5ue — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2022

“The response to NBA 2K’s first WNBA Edition last year was overwhelmingly positive and a testament to the W’s growing audience and prominence,” said Alfie Brody, vice president of global marketing strategy at 2K. “Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have achieved greatness both individually and together, cementing their status as two of the best players in the WNBA’s history.”

Alongside the cover, NBA 2K is also partnering with the WNBA stars to donate £82,800 ($100,000 ) to Every Kid Sports which gives young people the opportunity to join youth basketball programs across the country. According to the press release, the donation will increase access to youth basketball by covering the registration fees for over 550 girls from income-restricted families.

“It’s amazing to see myself on the cover of a video game that has such a cultural impact,” said Bird. “And by partnering with NBA 2K and Every Kid Sports, Diana and I have the opportunity to open doors to hundreds of young girls in this country who want to express themselves on the court. I’m honoured to be on the cover, and even more honoured to use my legacy to provide these opportunities for the next generation.”

The third and final cover is set to be released tomorrow (July 7) alongside pre-order details. NBA 2K23 is set to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. A release date has yet to be confirmed.

