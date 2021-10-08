‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ character art released by devs

Several Rocksteady developers have shared key character art for the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

Art for Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn and King Shark has been shared by developers on Twitter. The concept images are part of DC FanDome 2021, the second event running for upcoming DC properties.

ALL HAIL THE KING! I’m happy to be ambassador for my favourite of the four, the fish with the most charming smile in the whole world – King Shark! #SuicideSquadGame #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/6u1O9cnaCm — Hanno Hinkelbein @ rocksteady 🏳️‍🌈 (@HHinkelbein) October 8, 2021

The reveal trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was shown at the first DC FanDome last year, but there was no gameplay. Considering all the concept art has been released with the related hashtag for the event and that a couple of snippets of footage are in the newest trailer, we can assume that more of the game will be shown off.

All four characters will be playable in the game, either available to be switched between while solo as the others are controlled by AI or in a four-player co-op mode instead.

IT'S HARLEY QUINN, BABY! I'm so excited to share this fierce image of Harley and can't wait for you all to meet our badass and headstrong QUEEN in SSKTJL! #SuicideSquadGame #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/dt5Sdx4avU — Holly Gordon 😺 (@vehollehraptor) October 8, 2021

In the original trailer, the Suicide Squad faced off against Superman, so we could be seeing both gameplay and a reveal of the other members of the Justice League in the game when DC FanDome arrives on October 16 at 6pm BST (10am PT/ 1pm ET).

We’ll also be getting another look at Gotham Knights, the co-op game that looks to be using a lot of the core gameplay from the Batman Arkham series. That said, the game isn’t an official continuation of those games, with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League taking place in the Rocksteady created universe instead.

In other news, more content is being locked away in the Destiny 2 vault, as the Forsaken expansion goes free at the end of this year before it’s removed ahead of the upcoming The Witch Queen expansion next year.