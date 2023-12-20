‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ delayed on Epic Game Store

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been delayed again, but only for Epic Game Store users.

READ MORE: Here are some of the best upcoming games we saw at Gamescom 2023

Taking to the game’s official Discord (via Eurogamer), Rocksteady Studios shared an update that confirmed Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League would be delayed in coming to the Epic Game Store.

No reason was given for the delay, with the title now releasing on the platform on March 5, 2024.

Advertisement

“If you pre-ordered the game on this storefront, Epic will be cancelling your pre-order and refunding customers directly,” wrote Rocksteady. “A confirmation email of this cancellation will be sent directly from the Epic Games Store Support Team.”

The studio confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League would still be coming on February 2, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam users.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was first announced in 2020 with plans to release late 2022. The game was then pushed back to spring 2023 so Rocksteady could “make the best game [it] can”. It was delayed again earlier this year with the studio releasing a statement saying they needed to make the “tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players”.

Earlier this week, Rocksteady warned users about a number of leaked plot points from Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League that are currently being shared on social media.

“We’re looking forward to players experiencing the story we’ve crafted in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League once the game launches in the new year. We hope everyone can play the game and feel each moment of the narrative for themselves,” the studio started.

Advertisement

“It is very disappointing to see details being shared ahead of the game’s release, so we can only urge you to try to avoid spoilers where you can. And please try not to impact the enjoyment of other players by posting spoilers.”

In other news, World Of Warcraft has shared a roadmap for 2024, including a launch window for the War Within expansion alongside news of a 20th anniversary celebration.