‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ reportedly delayed until 2023

Warner Bros has reportedly delayed Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League until 2023.

According to Bloomberg, sources familiar with the game’s development have claimed that the game has been “quietly delayed”.

The game was originally meant to launch this year. It is being developed by Batman: Arkham series creator, Rocksteady Studios. Referred to as a “genre-bending action-adventure shooter”, it finally received its first gameplay trailer at the end of 2021.

Advertisement

Players are expected to be able to participate solo or with up to four others in online co-op. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League‘s story follows Suicide Squad members, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. The plan? Save Earth and kill the Justice League.

Recently, HBO’s CEO announced in tweets that both Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights would launch in 2022. Notably, no mention was made of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League which should be a substantial release when it’s at that stage.

Besides the first gameplay trailer, the majority of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League content has been key character art so it’s perhaps unsurprising that a delay is likely.

Elsewhere in gaming, Sony has announced that it has sold 17.3million PS5s. That’s despite chip shortages causing supply issues. However, it has now lowered its sale target for this financial year due to continuing stock problems.

Advertisement

Sony has also revealed it has 10 live service games planned. In its most recent earnings call, it also suggested that a new Bungie IP might be one of them. That follows the news that Sony has bought Bungie for £2.6 billion.