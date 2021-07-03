Summit1g sets ‘Max Payne 3’ speed run world record

Twitch streamer Summit1g has set a new speed run world record in Rockstar’s Max Payne 3 by a margin of fewer than seven seconds.

On June 2, popular Twitch streamer Summit1g beat Max Payne 3 in 1 hour, 30 minutes, 51 seconds, and 088 microseconds, as seen on Speedrun.com. The run was completed on hardcore difficulty with no glitches and cutscene skip allowed. The run can be watched via Summit1g’s youtube channel below:

The chosen category requires those attempting the run to play through the game from start to finish without using any exploits or bugs to bypass sections. However, it does allow players to skip cutscenes which in Max Payne 3 can be quite lengthy.

Summit1g’s run is an interesting watch, with his aim jumping to spots where enemies will be moments before they appear, with some being shot before they get a chance to step out from behind cover.

Summit1g’s final score was only just fast enough to earn him the top spot, with the previous record holder being ThirstyHyena with a time of 1 hour, 30 minutes, and 58 seconds. This gives a margin of fewer than seven seconds, so it might not be too long before someone takes back the crown.

This run comes ahead of Summer Games Done Quick 2021 which will be taking place from July 4 to 11 and benefiting Gamers Without Borders, an online esports festival raising money for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Games Done Quick host several speedrunning events throughout the year, with some like Summer Games Done Quick being an annual staple. This years event will be all-digital, as it was last year. Max Payne 3 is not making an appearance at this year’s show but Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne will be. MattMatt’s run begins at 5:58 am BST, and they will be trying to complete the game in under 40 minutes on Dead on Arrival, the games hardest difficulty.

