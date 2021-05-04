‘Sunset Overdrive’ reportedly registered as a trademark by Sony

Sony has reportedly registered a trademark for Insomniac Games’ previously Xbox-exclusive title, Sunset Overdrive.

As spotted by Nibel on Twitter, new documents indicate that Sony recently registered the trademark. Developer Insomniac Games currently owns the IP ,and the original game has only ever been featured on Xbox One consoles and Windows PC.

According to the document linked in the tweet, the trademark was issued on April 24 and indicates that the property is still owned by Insomniac. Sony has yet to confirm the news.

It appears that Sony has registered a trademark for Sunset Overdrivehttps://t.co/sUlKPPxfwT (Insomniac owns the IP but the original game has been on XBO/Windows only so far) pic.twitter.com/CoPI4cAAwQ — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 4, 2021

Sunset Overdrive is an action-adventure game and was first released for Xbox One in October 2014 and later came to PC in 2018, before Sony acquired Insomniac Games as a first-party PlayStation studio in 2019.

After its launch, Sunset Overdrive received a BAFTA Games Award nomination for Best Original Property and still receives regular content updates on Steam.

Insomniac Games is set to launch its next game in the Ratchet & Clank series, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on June 11.

Rift Apart is a third-person platform game coming exclusively to the PS5 and will feature a brand new female lombax character, named Rivet.

Game developers are calling Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart the “best-looking video game ever”.