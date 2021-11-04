‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ now has N64 controller support

Nintendo has released a patch for Super Mario 3D All-Stars which means players can now use the Switch Online N64 controller with it.

The Version 1.1.1 update adds support for the N64 controller but only in Super Mario 64. That’s because it’s the only game in the collection to have been released for the N64.

Previously, Super Mario 3D All-Stars was updated to offer GameCube controller support with Super Mario Sunshine in mind.

If you’re keen on playing Super Mario 64 in a more original form than before, you can buy the Nintendo Switch wireless N64 controller – providing you’re a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber. There’s another catch too. Right now, Nintendo is completely out of stock of the controller and isn’t expecting to see more until 2022.

Making things even trickier, if you don’t already own Super Mario 3D All-Stars, it was a limited release. Both digital and physical versions of the game were taken off sale on March 31 although it’s still possible to track down physical copies for a price.

Sales for the physical release spiked in its final week of availability thanks to its limited nature.

In NME‘s review of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, we described it as a lovingly crafted package of Mario’s best adventures.

In other Nintendo gaming news, Animal Crossing: New Horizon‘s final major update is out now. It offers a huge amount of free content including the chance to relax in a cafe with Brewster. It also gives you the chance to get a new haircut from Harriet the hairdresser.