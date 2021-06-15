‘Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania’ box art leaks ahead of Nintendo Direct

Leaked box art for a new entry in Sega’s Super Monkey Ball franchise has appeared online, hinting that an official announcement could be on the way.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania cover screenshots were shared by freelance journalist Nils Ahrensmeier on Twitter yesterday (June 14). The journalist also posted screenshots showing off gameplay and game modes.

This is "Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania".

Platforms: Switch (obv), PS4, PS5, XBOX One, Series X For Screenshots: See the thread#E32021 #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/7IfAYhTg17 — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) June 14, 2021

Monkey Target, Soccer, and standard levels all look to be present in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. The box art includes a banner which labels the game as an ‘anniversary edition’.

Fans on Twitter and Reddit think this might be a remake of the first two Super Monkey Ball games from Super Monkey Ball Deluxe, as backgrounds and mini-games across all the screenshots are from both those titles.

As Helix13_ notes on twitter, the Tennis, Baseball, and Soccer mini-games all appear to be present. They also point to the fact that if this really is a remake of the original two Super Monkey Ball games, that this version seems to be going with a modern art style instead of the old one.

Super Monkey Ball Deluxe released in 2005 for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox, and is seen by some fans as one of the best titles in the series.

This isn’t the first time fans have heard the name Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania either, as back in April of this year it was reported that Australian Classification had rated the unannounced title, before it was quickly taken down.

There’s been no official word from the Super Monkey Ball series publisher Sega on Banana Mania, but the Nintendo Switch box art could indicate that we’ll hear more about it at the Nintendo Direct as part of E3 2021. The Direct is at 5pm BST today (June 15).