‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ gets costumes of Dante, Shantae and more

Nintendo has announced the latest wave of Mii fighter costumes to be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

According to the NintendoVS Twitter feed, the new costumes to be added on June 29 are Lloyd from Bandai Namco’s Tales of Symphonia, Dante from Capcom’s Devil May Cry series, Dragonborn from Bethesda’s Skyrim and Shantae from Wayforward’s retro influenced series. You can see a clip of all costumes in a video below.

New Super #SmashBrosUltimate Mii Fighter costumes coming 6/29, featuring Lloyd, Dragonborn, Shantae, and Dante. pic.twitter.com/FCgbn8XRbC — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) June 28, 2021

Lloyd, Dante and Dragonborn are all swordfighter types and Shantae will be a brawler type. Shantae also comes with a music track from her series of games. All costumes each cost 99p (US 75¢).

The announcement was part of a presentation intended to show new DLC character Kazuya Mishima from 3D fighting game series Tekken. However director Masahiro Sakurai announced that the upcoming 11th Challenger Pack will be the last.

Towards the end of the video Sakurai explains that “the next DLC fighter will be the last one, saying: “There won’t be any more after that,” before calling the series his “life’s work”.

“It’ll be a while before that announcement, but it’ll be available this year as planned, so please be patient. […]Until then, we hope you enjoy playing as Kazuya Mishima. Goodbye!”

