‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’ gets final balance adjustments for fighters

Version 13.0.1 has arrived in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and with it is the final balance adjustments to the fighters.

The Japanese Twitter account of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate confirmed that this would be the final update related to balancing the game, but there may be future updates if any problems arise. Mostly, the patch brought buffs to a variety of characters. Link’s neutral attack one now has increased attack speed, Mega Man’s side special has increased power, and the distance that Luma travels when launched has been shortened for Rosalina & Luma.

Inkling received the most changes in the update, including reducing vulnerability when reloading ink, more power and extended launch distance for the side tilt attack, and the distance of their neutral special, where they fire their ink blaster, has been extended as well. Pyra/ Mythra got some nerfs, with Pyra’s side special having increased vulnerability and Mythra’s side smash attack receiving a shortened launch distance. Min Min, Piranha Plant, and Steve also received balance adjustments.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s latest and final character, Sora, also received one minor balance adjustment. The fighter has had the length of some of his animations when knocked to the ground adjusted. The Kingdom Hearts character wasn’t originally planned to be in the second Fighters pass. Through an encounter with a Disney executive at an event, he wound up in the game.

An official tournament featuring Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee from Nintendo and Panda Global was announced recently as well, marking the first time the gaming giant has acknowledged Melee tournaments in a long time.

