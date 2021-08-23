Superpowers are coming to ‘Knockout City’ this week

As part of Knockout City’s second season, EA’s online dodgeball brawler is giving players superpowers for a limited time.

While taking part in the new 3v3 ‘Superpowers! Playlist‘ mode, players will receive a random superpower every time they respawn in what developers are calling “our most transformative game mode yet.”

The powers, according to a press release, are as follows:

Ballform Bounce – While in Ballform, bounce pads will ultimate throw you!

Charge-Up – Gain extra overcharge from catches and passes!

Tackle Strike – Tackle your opponents to deal damage!

Double Jump – Jump again in the air!

Healing Powers – Heal your hearts back over time!

Strength – Pick up opponents by tackling them!

X-Ray Vision – See and target players through walls!

And you can see them all in action, with the trailer below

The event starts tomorrow (August 24) and runs through to September 7. Also available as part of the event are a variety of exclusive items, including limited-edition hero cosmetics which can be exchanged for power crystals, earned by playing matches in Street Play and League Play or completing contracts.

Some of these unique contracts will need players to master a specific super power “like the Sticky Fingers contract, which can be completed after scoring 10 KOs with the Super Strength super power.“

This update comes ahead of the launch of Season 3, which is penciled in for Fall 2021. When it released back May 2021, Knockout City quickly racked up over 5million players in 2 weeks .

