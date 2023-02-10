Surprise ‘CS:GO’ update includes Denzel Curry collaboration

Valve has released a surprise update for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive featuring a collaboration with Denzel Curry.

The games company announced “the Revolution Case, the Espionage Sticker Capsule, and the ULTIMATE music kit from [Curry]” in an official blog post yesterday (February 9).

As Dexerto notes, music kits are an in-game feature a player can buy to change the music in CS:GO. This includes the songs heard in the Main Menu, Round Start and End, and Death Camera.

The latest package boasts Curry’s tracks ‘Walkin’, ‘Ultimate’, and other cuts from his 2022 album ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’.

Per the announcement, the Revolution Case features 17 weapon finishes from community artists and the gloves from the Clutch Case as rare special items.

Valve is also shipping the Espionage Sticker Capsule, with 21 unique stickers from Steam Workshop artists. Check out the preview images in the tweet below.

Today we're excited to ship the Revolution Case, the Espionage Sticker Capsule, and the ULTIMATE music kit from @denzelcurry: https://t.co/FVzO5yWe9J pic.twitter.com/7N0wP4Qlcl — CS:GO (@CSGO) February 10, 2023

In a previous update last November, Valve made changes to some of CS:GO‘s weapons – including the iconic sniper rifle, the AWP.

The gun had its magazine size cut in half, down to 5 from its previous 10. A pretty severe cut – and it wasn’t the only gun to be nerfed in that update, as the M4A1-S rifle became less effective at long distances.

Late last year, Esports commentator and host Matthew ‘Sadokist’ Trivett was fired from a CS:GO tournament for allegedly smashing a TV.

Denzel Curry’s ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’ landed at Number 22 on NME‘s 50 best albums of 2022 list.