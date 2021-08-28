Switch exclusive ‘Bravely Default II’ comes to Steam next week

Square Enix released Bravely Default II exclusively on Nintendo Switch in February this year. Now it is coming to Steam.

Bravely Default II is a JRPG that has so far only been available on Nintendo Switch. When we reviewed it, we said that “Bravely Default 2 initially felt conservative to me, with its story harkening back to JRPGs of yore, but after a while, it became clear that it was operating on a different level and that it featured one of the most compelling and rewarding combat systems the genre has ever seen.”

Now the experience is coming to Steam with a release date of September 2. Currently, it is available for pre-purchase with a 10 per cent discount. “Guided by fate, it’s up to you to stop the forces that threaten these heroes and all of Excillant,” says the Steam page. There are also details on the four playable characters.

Advertisement

Seth is “A young sailor who drifts to the continent of Excillant and is the main character of this story. Meet Gloria, an exiled princess whose kingdom was robbed of its Crystals, and set out on a journey to recover them with her.”

Gloria is a princess whose kingdom was destroyed after it lost its crystals. “Having fallen into despair and gone into hiding, she decides to embark on a journey to retrieve the crystals.”

Adelle is simply a mercenary for hire who travels with Elvis. Elvis himself is a scholar who travels the world in search of a specific Asterix that will allow him to unravel his master’s spellbook.

Each of these Bravely Default II characters can have a primary and secondary job class. This mix and matching of classes allow players to tailor how each of their heroes behaves in combat.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, a new trailer for WarioWare: Get It Together demonstrates more of the co-op gameplay.