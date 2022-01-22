‘Syberia: The World Before’ launches on PC in March

Microids has announced that the PC version of Syberia: The World Before will be launching on March 18.

The point and click adventure game, which was initially scheduled to release on December 10, will now release early this year for Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

“We wanted to offer the best possible experience and pay a massive tribute to Kate Walker’s epic adventures envisioned by Benoit Sokal,” Microids said in a press release. “These extra weeks allowed the studio Koalabs and our team to be confident about delivering the game you deserve.”

Syberia: The World Before combines two narratives and allows players to explore two time periods and stories in parallel. The game will follow 17-year-old Dana Roze in Vaghen 1937 who is beginning a career as a pianist. However, shadows begin to appear over her future as the fascist threat of the Brown Shadow hangs over Europe, at the dawn of the Second World War.

Kate Walker is the second perspective and her story is set in Taiga 2004. Walker survives as best she can in the salt mine where she has been imprisoned when a tragic event propels her into a new adventure in search of her identity.

The game features complicated riddles and puzzles, a mystery to solve, a point and click adventure, as well as music from Inon Zur – the composer behind Dragon Age.

Syberia is also set to launch on PS4 and Xbox tOne sometime this year, but Microids has yet to confirm the official release date.

Microids’ Beyond A Steel Sky launched last year in November and recently received a new developer diary featuring Charles Cecil, CEO and game director at Revolution Software who spoke on the game’s major themes.

