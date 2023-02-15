‘Synth Riders’ announces Gorillaz music pack for PlayStation VR2 edition

Synth Riders has announced a new Gorillaz music pack to accompany the debut of the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset.

Players will be able to immerse themselves in the virtual reality rhythm game by taking to a Gorillaz-themed stage called ‘Psycho Road’.

The expansion is set to feature tracks from the cartoon band’s upcoming album ‘Cracker Island’, as well as classic tunes including ‘Clint Eastwood’ and ‘Feel Good Inc’.

Advertisement

This new music pack will join an already extensive library of more than 100 songs available through Synth Riders.

The full tracklist for the new Gorillaz pack is as follows:

‘Feel Good Inc’

‘Clint Eastwood’

‘New Gold’ (feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown)

‘Dare’

‘On Melancholy Hill’

‘Cracker Island’ (feat. Thundercat)

‘Sleeping Powder’

Abraham Aguero, Creative Director of Synth Riders, said: “We’re thrilled to be pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in virtual reality gaming with the launch of our new Gorillaz music pack, the debut of the Synth Riders Remastered Edition for PS VR2, and the introduction of multiplayer features.

“We can’t wait for players to experience the game in a whole new way and join the community of Synth Riders fans from around the world.”

The Synth Riders Remastered Edition for PS VR2 and PS VR is due to launch on February 22. Fans will be able to access the Gorillaz music pack that same day (Meta, Steam and Viveport editions go live 10am PST, February 23).

Advertisement

The songs will be accessible for $1.99 or $10.99 as a bundle. You can find more information here.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber are coming to PlayStation VR2 upon the headset’s launch next week.

Gorillaz are set to release ‘Cracker Island’, their eighth studio album, next Friday (February 24) via Parlophone (pre-order here).