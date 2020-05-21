‘System Shock 3’ development to move forward with Tencent

OtherSide Entertainment has announced that the development of System Shock 3 will now be moving forward with the help of Chinese corporation Tencent Holdings.

The studio revealed the news with a series of messages on Twitter. “We are happy to announce that Tencent will be taking the System Shock franchise forward,” it wrote. “As a smaller studio, it had been challenging for us to carry the project on our own. We believe Tencent’s deep capabilities and expertise as a leading game company will bring the franchise to new heights.”

Check out the tweets below.

1/2 We are happy to announce that Tencent will be taking the #SystemShock franchise forward. — OtherSide Entertainment (@OtherSide_Games) May 20, 2020

2/2 As a smaller Indie studio, it had been challenging for us to carry the project on our own. We believe Tencent's deep capabilities and expertise as a leading game company will bring the franchise to new heights. — OtherSide Entertainment (@OtherSide_Games) May 20, 2020

It is currently unclear if Tencent is taking over development of the game completely, or if it will be aiding OtherSide. System Shock 3 was first announced in 2015, after the company acquired publishing rights from Nightdive Studios. However, development has been troubled for years, with original publisher Starbreeze finding itself in dire financial straits and pulling out of the project in 2019, as reported by Variety.

Reports began to circulate in February this year that not only was development “critically behind” schedule, but that the System Shock 3 team was “no longer employed” at OtherSide, according to VGC.

The rights to the System Shock IP are currently owned by Nightdive Studios, which is independently working on a remake of the original System Shock. The studio’s CEO, Stephen Kick, has since taken to Twitter to reaffirm that the IP still belongs to his company.

Tencent has also been reported to have hired a number of big-name industry veterans, including Kojima Productions co-founder Ken-Ichiro Imaizumi and Halo 4 lead designer Scott Warner, in a bid to expand their reach beyond China. It’s presently unknown if these hirings are related to System Shock 3.