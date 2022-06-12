‘System Shock’ remake has a very promising new trailer

The upcoming System Shock remake has received a brand new meaty trailer showing off more in-game footage during the PC Gaming Show.

Developed by Nightdive Studios, the Kickstarter project was recently reported on as being entirely playable earlier this year, but the team were taking extra time due to wanting “it done right”.

It’s been almost a year since we last saw the System Shock remake, and while it doesn’t currently have a release date it’s available to pre-order on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. The Kickstarter was originally launched in 2016, with the game being slated for 2017 at the time. Needless to say, it’s been a long time coming.

On what to expect, the Steam description reads: “System Shock is the fully-fledged remake of the ground breaking original from 1994, combining cult gameplay with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface and all-new sounds & music; it even has the original voice actor of SHODAN, one of gaming’s most iconic villains.”

The iconic villain in question is SHODAN, an AI which “has taken control of Citadel Station and turned the crew into an army of cyborgs and mutants […] She now plans to do the same to Earth. You must explore and battle your way through the depths of a space station gone to hell. Stop SHODAN and avert humanity’s destruction.”

In other news, Tactical Breach Wizards has introduced a new character with a chaotic trailer.

