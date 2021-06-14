A new game announced at E3, Soulstice, allows you to control two players at once – combining their moves to reclaim a lost city.

Modus Games made the announcement during E3’s PC Gaming Show, launching a new gameplay trailer with footage from the alpha build. Soulstice hinges on a unique fighting style that blends two characters’ moves together for a powerful attack.

Advertisement

Controlling sisters Briar and Lute, the player must attempt to battle enemies to reclaim a fallen city as a Chimera – a hybrid of two souls. The Soulstice trailer shows their dual combat style in action, with one using the other to strengthen their attacks.

“When the city of Ilden falls to the invasion of the Wraiths,” reveals the Soulstice website, “The two sisters are sent on a mission to reclaim it. Only by utilising the abilities of both characters will players unlock their full potential and stop the invasion before it’s too late”

Soulstice is described as a “sleek, fantasy-inspired world” with places “filled with danger and beauty”. The main focus of the game at this stage appears to be the unique dual combat system, incorporating multiple weapons, combos, and customisations.

Subscribers to the Soulstice website will also be able to view an extended gameplay video. The game is available to Wishlist on Steam, but will also be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Plenty of other trailers and games have been unveiled at E3, including Stranger Of Paradise – Final Fantasy Origin, Somerville, and The Outer Worlds 2.

Advertisement

With a few more announcement streams to go – including Nintendo and Capcom – keep an eye on NME’s E3 Hub for the latest rumours, schedules, and announcements.