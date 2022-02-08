Take-Two “exceedingly confident” it won’t repeat ‘GTA: The Trilogy’ mistakes

Take-Two has said it is “exceedingly confident” that issues with the launch of GTA: The Trilogy will not be repeated with future games.

During a third quarter earnings call on Monday (February 7), Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked if the company had made changes to its quality assurance processes following the rough launch of GTA: The Trilogy (via VGC).

“Yes, we are totally focused on quality here and we always want to deliver the best possible experience,” said Zelnick, who admitted that “very occasionally we fall short, and I think the Trilogy was an example of that, and the title was launched with some issues.”

Zelnick added that Take-Two has addressed many of GTA: The Trilogy‘s issues post-launch, and “there are more fixes to come”.

On future Take-Two games, Zelnick said that “going forward, we remain highly focused on quality, and we are exceedingly confident in all of our upcoming releases.”

“We’ve had precious few quality lapses at this company so any time that we’ve fallen short from a quality point of view it has been an isolated case and we aim to keep it that way.”

In November 2021, Rockstar apologised for the launch of GTA: The Trilogy, which was riddled with “unexpected technical issues”. These issues include a variety of in-game bugs, server issues preventing buyers from playing the game on launch day, and the inclusion of several missing songs hidden within the files.

Although the studio fixed many of these bugs later in the month, fans had already review bombed GTA: The Trilogy due to the quality of its launch.

In other news, PinkPantheress will perform an in-game concert in Roblox, in collaboration with the BRIT Awards 2022. PinkPantheress follows David Guetta, who performed a DJ set in the game last week.