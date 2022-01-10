Take-Two plans to bring its games to mobile following Zynga acquisition

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has said that its newly-announced acquisition of Zynga will bring its games to mobile.

Earlier today (January 10), Take-Two announced that it has acquired the mobile game company for £9.3billion ($12.7billion). The Grand Theft Auto publisher has said that its acquisition “unifies highly complementary businesses, including Take-Two’s best-in-class portfolio of console and PC games and Zynga’s industry-leading mobile franchises”.

Following the news, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in an investor call that Zynga’s expertise in the mobile gaming market will help with its free-to-play and cross-platform ambitions (thanks, VGC).

“Perhaps most importantly we have the ability together, from both a development and a publishing point of view, to optimise the creation of new titles based on Take-Two’s core intellectual property,” Zelnick said.

“We believe we have the best collection of console and PC intellectual property in the interactive entertainment business and it’s basically nearly entirely un-exploited from mobile and free-to-play around the world.

“Zynga’s best-in-class studios can help us develop that property,” he continued. “Their best-in-class free-to-play mobile publishing operations can bring that to consumers, delight those consumers and create recurrent consumer spending along the way.

“The list is endless and it’s early days. We’re just thrilled to have this opportunity to be able to work together and create what we’re certain will be of extraordinary value going forward.”

It’s possible that any of Take-Two’s IP’s, including Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, Civilization, and more could eventually make their way to mobile devices as a result of the Zynga acquisition.

