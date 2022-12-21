Take-Two takes down ‘Goat Simulator 3’ ad showing leaked ‘GTA 6’ footage

GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive has issued a takedown notice after Goat Simulator 3 released an ad which showed footage from September’s Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) leak.

Developer Coffee Stain‘s promotional video for the sequel to the first Goat Simulator gave an overview of an NPC named Shaun but included B-roll footage of the GTA 6 leak.

Set on the island of San Angora, Goat Simulator 3 has seven multiplayer minigames that can be played seamlessly once discovered and unlocked. These include: King of the Hill, The Floor is Lava, Car Derby, Prop Hunt, Headplat, Hoofball and Prop Golf.

In the new video, Shaun was superimposed into GTA 6 footage, resulting in the ad being taken down shortly after going live.

Back in September, a huge leak saw over 90 videos and screenshots from GTA 6 surface online, following a reported hack.

Rockstar Games has previously confirmed that the leak was legitimate but that it wouldn’t cause any delays to the schedule or development of the game. Rockstar shared that it did not anticipate “any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.”

In September, a 17-year-old from the UK denied using his phone as a tool to gain access to Rockstar’s private files and servers in a court hearing. The judge referred the case to a higher court where it is yet to have a date confirmed for a hearing.

Last month, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, described the leak as “terribly disappointing”.

“With regards to the leak, it was terribly unfortunate, and we take those sorts of incidents very seriously indeed,” he said. “There’s no evidence that any material assets were taken, which is a good thing, and certainly the leak won’t have any influence on development or anything of the sort.”

“It is terribly disappointing, and causes us to be ever more vigilant on matters relating to cybersecurity,” Zelnick concluded.

