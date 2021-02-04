‘Tale of Immortal’ hits over concurrent 170,000 players on Steam

Tale of Immortal has hit an all-time high peak player count of 172,000 on Steam.

The early-access game, which describes itself as an open-world sandbox, was released last week.

This player count puts Tale of Immortal in the top five most played games on Steam, above popular games including Apex Legends, Grand Theft Auto V and Rust.

Currently Tale of Immortal is only available to play in simplified Chinese. It has over 15,000 positive Steam reviews, with an 86 per cent positive rating overall.

The official description for the game, from its Steam page, says: “You will grow to become immortal, conquer the beasts from the Classic of Mountains and Season, make your choices carefully and grasp your own destiny.”

As of January 2020, Simplified Chinese is now the most popular language on Steam, PC Gamer reports. This accounts for the rising popularity of Chinese-language games including Chinese Parents, Scroll of Taiwu, Sands of Salazaar and Tale of Immortal.

Last year’s Genshin Impact proved immensely popular, although it was available in multiple languages as well as than Simplified Chinese. MiHoYo’s open-world RPG game was downloaded over 17million times within a week of launch.

Two months after launch, Genshin Impact had taken approximately £290million ($400million) revenue. As the game is free to play, this revenue was earned entirely through players purchasing materials for random-chance character packs.