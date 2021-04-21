‘Tales of Arise’ next-gen versions and release date confirmed

Bandai Namco has announced the release date of Tales of Arise, the upcoming instalment in the long-running Tales of action RPG series.

The title was delayed indefinitely last year due to coronavirus restrictions affecting development, but the extra development time means that next-gen versions will now be made available.

In a new trailer that premiered in Famitsu, Tales of Arise is confirmed for release on September 9 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Steam in Japan.

Advertisement

It was later confirmed and updated on the official Tales of Twitter account that the release date for the West would be September 10.

The trailer can be viewed below:

The Famitsu article provided even more details of Tales of Arise, including confirmation that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will provide 4K graphics and 60FPS performance options as well as faster loading times.

There was also an additional extended seven-minute gameplay trailer, showcasing some of the game environments, including a barren wasteland called Calaglia as well as an icy region called Cyslodia.

Advertisement

As described on the Bandai Namco website, Tales of Arise‘s story revolves around two worlds, Rena and Dahna, the former of which has ruled over the latter, enslaving its people and pillaging its resources.

The two main protagonists, a man called Alphen and a woman called Shionne hail from the two respective worlds, and journey together to change their fate.

Also introduced in the trailer are new characters, including party members Linwell and Lowe, as well as a new real-time combat system.

Tales of Arise isn’t the only anticipated title from Bandai Namco. There has still been no news on Elden Ring since reports of a supposed leaked trailer back in March.