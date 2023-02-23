Tango Gameworks founder Shinji Mikami steps down after 12 years

Parent company Bethesda has confirmed that Tango Gameworks founder and studio head Shinji Mikami is set to leave the studio after 12 years.

The news was first shared via a company-wide email sent to ZeniMax employees from Bethesda’s senior vice president of development Todd Vaughn.

“I am writing today to let you know that studio head Shinji Mikami has decided to leave Tango Gameworks in the coming months,” said Vaughn. “Mikami-san has been a creative leader and supportive mentor to young developers at Tango for 12 years through his work on the Evil Within franchise, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and of course, Hi-Fi Rush.”

Bethesda then confirmed the news in a public statement. “We can confirm that Shinji Mikami has decided to leave Tango Gameworks in the coming months. We thank him for his work as a creative leader and supportive mentor to young developers on The Evil Within franchise, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and, of course, Hi-Fi Rush.

“We wish Mikami-san well in the future and are excited by what lies ahead for the talented developers at Tango.”

It’s been reported (via Eurogamer) that Tango Gameworks will continue work supporting Ghostwire: Tokyo and Hi-Fi Rush while Bethesda higher-ups work with Tango leadership on what comes next for the studio.

Tango Gameworks was established by Mikami in 2010 and later bought by Bethesda. Prior to that, Mikami worked with Capcom on the Resident Evil horror series. He also directed the first Dino Crisis game.

His most recent release with Tango Gameworks was rhythm-based action game Hi-Fi Rush which was surprise-released back in January.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Hi-Fi Rush is the perfect surprise to fend off the January blues. A creatively-uplifting adventure that feels like a seismic breath of fresh air amidst copious license bait, remakes and sequels. It is Tango Gameworks’ most cohesive project yet, and a sorely-needed top-quality Xbox exclusive to boot.

“Few games can proudly go toe to toe with something as stylistically groundbreaking as Jet Set Radio, but Hi-Fi Rush sits comfortably within that lineage thanks to its intuitive full-bodied combat system, masterful art direction and anti-capitalist story. What can I say? It’s an early Game of the Year contender that’ll make you want to go and pick up that dusty old acoustic.”

