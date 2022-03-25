‘Teamfight Tactics’ 12.6 patch notes reveal major attack damage reductions

Riot Games has revealed details about the upcoming patch 12.6 for Teamfight Tactics – check out the notes below.
Patch 12.6 is currently scheduled for release March 30 and will reduce attack damage across the board in Teamfight Tactics.
The patch also makes changes to the amount of time Teamfight Tactics players will have to choose augments while damage caused by both Electrocharge and Luden’s Echo will now scale up based on the current stage.
You can read the full 12.6 patch notes for Teamfight Tactics below:
Combat Recap Interface Changes
- Tab: Toggle combat recap
- A: Toggle left opponent panel
- S: Cycle between damage dealt, damage taken, and healing
Augments
- You can no longer be offered three economy Augments in the same round
- Time to choose 1st Augment: 45 to 43 seconds
- Time to choose second and third Augments: 60 to 58 seconds
- Time to choose Augments in Hyper Roll: 35 to 33 seconds
- Electrocharge’s damage now scales up based on the current stage (starts at stage two, max at stage five = Hyper Roll stage eight)
- Electrocharge I: 60 to 50/65/80/95
- Electrocharge II: 90 to 75/95/115/135
- Electrocharge III: 120 to 90/120/150/180
- Luden’s Echo’s damage now scales up based on the current stage (Starts at stage two, max at stage five = Hyper Roll stage eight)
- Luden’s Echo I: 100 to 70/90/110/130
- Luden’s Echo II: 150 to 100/125/150/175
- Luden’s Echo III: 200 to 140/180/220/260
- Innovator Heart Tier: Silver to Gold
- Innovator Soul removed
- Share the Spotlight (Socialite) bonus stats percent: 125 per cent to 100 per cent
- So Small (Yordle) Tier: Silver to Gold
- So Small (Yordle) Dodge chance: 25 per cent to 30 per cent
- So Small (Yordle) now makes your Yordles smaller
Traits
- Enforcer (2/4) piece to (3) piece
- Enforcer stun duration: three seconds to four seconds
- Hextech: now scales up based on the number of Augments in the Hexcore.
- Hextech bonus Shield and Magic Damage per Augment: 20 per cent
- Hextech base Shield: 120/170/340/600 to 100/150/300/400
- Hextech base Magic Damage: 15/30/60/120 to 15/25/50/80
Attack Damage Reduction
- Caitlyn Attack Damage: 50 to 45
- Illaoi Attack Damage: 70 to 60
- Nocturne Attack Damage: 50 to 45
- Twitch Attack Damage: 50 to 45
- Camille Attack Damage: 50 to 45
- Corki Attack Damage: 65 to 55
- Quinn Attack Damage: 60 to 55
- Rek’Sai Attack Damage: 60 to 55
- Swain Attack Damage: 45 to 40
- Talon Attack Damage: 50 to 45
- Warwick Attack Damage: 50 to 45
- Zyra Attack Damage: 50 to 40
- Ekko Attack Damage: 65 to 55
- Gangplank Attack Damage: 75 to 65
- Gnar Attack Damage: 70 to 60
- Lucian Attack Damage: 60 to 55
- Miss Fortune Attack Damage: 60 to 55
- Senna Attack Damage: 70 to 60
- Vex Attack Damage: 50 to 45
- Zac Attack Damage: 70 to 60
- Alistar Attack Damage: 100 to 90
- Draven Attack Damage: 75 to 70
- Irelia Attack Damage: 80 to 70
- Jhin Attack Damage: 90 to 85
- Kha’Zix Attack Damage: 90 to 85
- Sivir Attack Damage: 70 to 65
- Vi Attack Damage: 80 to 70
- Jayce Attack Damage: 90 to 85
- Jinx Attack Damage: 88 to 80
- Tahm Kench Attack Damage: 80 to 70
- Zeri Attack Damage: 85 to 75
Units: Tier 1
- Caitlyn Attack Speed: 0.75 to 0.8
Units: Tier 2
- Swain Death’s Hand Damage: 225/300/450 to 250/350/500
- Swain Death’s Hand Healing: 225/250/350 to 250/300/350
Units: Tier 3
- Malzahar max Mana nerf: 30/60 to 50/80
- Malzahar Attack Speed: 0.65 to 0.7
- Malzahar Malefic Visions damage: 600/825/950 to 650/900/1025
Units: Tier 4
- Irelia max Mana nerf: 0/30 to 0/40
- Irelia Bladesurge base Damage: 75/100/600 to 60/90/550
Units: Tier 5
- Galio Colossal Entrance base Damage: 150/225/9001 to 125/175/9001
- Galio Colossal Entrance percent max Health Damage: 6 per cent to 8 per cent
- Galio Colossal EntranceStun Duration: 1/1.5/10 to 1.5/1.5/10
- Jayce (Ranged) Shock Blast modified 3 attacks Attack Damage scaling: 170/180/500 to 170/175/500
- Jayce (Ranged) bonus Attack Damage: 45/70/1000 to 45/60/500
- Silco Unstable Concoction buff duration: 6/6/6 to 6/7/10
- Silco Unstable Concoction explosion radius is now double the size at three stars
- Zeri Bugfix: Zeri is no longer capped at 1.0 Attack Speed
- Zeri Lightning Crash (passive) bonus on hit magic Damage per bullet: 11/22/44 to 10/20/40
Items
- Edge of Night: Units who are stealthed can now attack and cast abilities
Augments
- Component Grab Bag can no longer grant three of the same components
- Cybernetic Shell I/II/III Armor: 30/45/60 to 25/35/50
- Golden Egg: added a Tactician’s Crown to the 100 gold loot drop. Reduced the gold amount to 75 gold
- Golden Ticket chance for free reroll: 40 per cent to 45 per cent
- High End Shopping bonus Gold: 5g to 8g
- Lifelong Learning bonus Ability Power when you live: 2 to 3
- Rich Get Richer starting Gold: 12 to 14
- Sharpshooter (Twinshot) bounce reduced damage: 60 per cent to 66 per cent
- Smoke Bomb (Assassin) Health threshold for activation: 60 per cent to 70 per cent
- Tiny Titans is no longer available on Stage four to six
- Titanic Force bonus Attack Damage from max Health percentage: 3 per cent to 2.5 per cent
- Woodland Trinket Clone Health: 300 to 360
- Radiant Relics, Golden Egg, Future Sight option Mistral (Radiant Zephyr) team-wide Attack Speed: 20 per cent to 10 per cent
Traits
- Innovator Mechanical Scarab, Reflective Barrier, damage reduction: 25 per cent to 20 per cent
- Innovator Mechanical Bear, Power Surge, ally buff Attack Damage & Ability Power: 20 to 15
Units: Tier 1
- Ezreal Mystic Shot Attack Speed boost per cast: 20 per cent to 18 per cent
Units: Tier 2
- Corki Bombardment Damage: 200/260/333 to 190/245/315
- Rek’Sai max Mana buff: 60/90 to 60/80
- Sejuani Health: 750 to 850
Units: Tier 3
- Zac Yoink! Damage reduction: 50 per cent to 60 per cent
Units: Tier 4
- Draven Spinning Axes Damage: 120/150/400 to 100/125/400
Double Up patch notes
Reinforcements
- Reinforcements will not start their deployment countdown until a minimum amount of time, 7 seconds, has passed in combat.
Player Damage
- Player damage calculation adjusted; as a result, player damage has been slightly increased.
Traits
- Context: Mercenary can give a team full loss-streak credit with only one member of the pair (the Mercenary player) taking losses. This effectively cuts the Health cost of loss-streaking with Mercenary in half, which makes Mercenary too powerful in the hands of experienced and coordinated pairs.
- When a Mercenary player and their partner both lose in the same PvP round, the dice become luckier. When a Mercenary player loses and their partner wins in the same PvP round, the dice do not become luckier, but will get luckier the next time this happens in a – PvP round. The dice still roll (and reset their luckiness) at the start of every planning phase.
Mobile Corner
- End of Game Screen Buffs
- Augments are now visible on the end of game screen
Bug Fixes
- Zeri is no longer capped at 1.0 Attack Speed
- Death is the Cure: Renata’s poison in Teamfight Tactics should now always properly be removed after she dies
- Lucian and Corki’s attacks can now crit while the Sharpshooter Augment is active
- Spells will no longer crit without Jeweled Gauntlet when empowered by the Innovator 7 Dragon
- Irelia and Kha’zix will no longer target untargetable units with their Abilities
- Corki’s spell will no longer fizzle and instead find a new target if the one he was firing at died
- Double Trouble will now always grant a 2-star unit when you 3-star a unit, even if no copies are left in the pool
- Dragon’s Claw no longer triggers against the first tick of Talon’s Ability
- Tahm Kench will properly spit out or digest enemies in his belly when he dies
- Double Up: Mutants units without the Mutant trait active no longer gain bonuses when allied units die while being reinforced from their partners activation of Voracious Appetite.
In other news, Bungie has revealed that the recent wave of Destiny 2 video takedowns were “fraudulent”.