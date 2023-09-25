‘Tears Of The Kingdom’ player completes the game without touching Hyrule

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom can be beaten without ever touching Hyrule, according to this player’s unusual approach to playing the acclaimed game.

Reddit user Black_Hand_Gotthard proved the feat by posting a screenshot of their game map on the Tears Of The Kingdom subreddit. Sure enough, the only parts of the world that are cleared from fog are the aerial fast travel points. Check it out below:

Advertisement

As additional proof, they also offered their Hero’s Path recording which tracked everywhere the player travelled to in their playthrough.

They managed this through Zonai devices like fans and rockets to remain airborne until they reached their destination in the Sky Islands. The wingsuit was vital too as an upgrade removed the possibility of fall damage from landing on the islands.

On that note, Black_Hand_Gotthard explained how they reached the final boss, which is located underneath the floating Hyrule Castle. With fairies, an item that restores all of the player’s health in one go, they were able to drop down and survive the series of falls, ready for the battle to begin.

When questioned why a player would place these sorts of restrictions on their experience, Black_Hand_Gotthard replied that it was a challenge they wanted to complete for themselves. That being said, they have no real inclination to try it again.

Recently, director Hidemaro Fujibayashi and producer Eiji Aonuma revealed that the game will not be getting downloadable content (or DLC). This is dissimilar to Breath Of The Wild which received two DLCs – The Master Trials and The Champions’ Ballad.

Advertisement

“We feel like we have done all we can do to create play in that world,” argued Aonuma, adding that Nintendo “may return to the same world” in future Zelda titles.

In other gaming news, the long lost Pokémon 2000 Adventure has been restored through the Internet Archive, more than two decades after Nintendo sent the developer a cease-and-desist letter.