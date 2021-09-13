Techland release ‘Dying Light 2’ audio story about an apocalyptic love tale

Techland has released a second audio story for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, this time exploring an urban legend about two lovers separated in the apocalypse.

The audio book, titled Antigone, is set as a young engaged couple seek shelter from a horde of zombies. An old woman takes the couple in and proceeds to tell them an urban legend about two lovers – much like themselves – who were split up during the early days of the zombie apocalypse. Without mentioning spoilers, the video description shares the following:

“In a place such as The City, where love is put to the hardest of tests – death, some people still find a way to overcome the challenges it presents.”

This is the second audio book that Techlight has released, with the first one – Rosemary – similarly adding a bit of background lore to the upcoming game. Rosemary told a different story altogether:

“Follow the steps of a tired Pilgrim looking for a shelter. As he stumbles upon an old church, he discovers a story of Rosemary – a young girl who’s disappeared a long time ago and has been haunting the survivors ever since.”

Both stories sit around the ten minute mark and mention various locations across The City, Dying Light 2‘s fictional setting. In the comments for both videos, fans express hope that it will be possible to visit these locations in-game to find small Easter eggs based on the audio books.

Dying Light 2 is set to release on December 7, 2021. The survival game will be on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as all current-gen consoles (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S).

