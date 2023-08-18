‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’ gets first paid DLC this month

Dimension Shellshock, the forthcoming downloadable content (DLC) for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, is set for a launch on August 31 for all platforms.

The rabbit samurai Usagi and former Foot Clan fighter Karai will be added as two new playable characters as the DLC riffs off an array of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles eras in new reality-bending stages. Check out the trailer for Dimension Shellshock below:

Advertisement

“Karai’s signature snark brings a bite to the fight alongside her deadly skills with her swift ninjutsu strikes,” said publisher Dotemu in a press release (via Eurogamer). “With Karai at your side there’s no stopping the Turtles as they kick, punch and party their way across the various new worlds in Dimension Shellshock‘s rift-jumping battles.”

Players will collect Dimension Crystals to travel to different dimensions and track down enduring series supervillain Shredder who wants to take over the multiverse. Alternatively, the Crystals can be spent on powerful perks and mutations that turn the tide in combat.

Priced at $7.99, the DLC includes the new Survival mode and accompanying leader boards, new Easter eggs and new tracks from Tee Lopes. In tandem with its launch, all players will benefit from a free update with exclusive new colours for all characters in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is out now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Elsewhere, TMNT: The Last Ronin was announced to be on its way to PC and current generation consoles. Inspired by the graphic novel of the same name, this is set in an apocalyptic New York City with Michelangelo seeking revenge for the deaths of his brothers and Master Splinter.