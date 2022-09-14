‘Tekken 8’ officially announced during Sony’s State Of Play stream

Tekken 8 was officially announced during Sony‘s State Of Play broadcast last night (September 13).

The official live-stream began at 11pm BST, offering updates and new gameplay footage for 10 titles that are coming to the Playstation consoles and other devices.

As Euro Gamer reports, it was revealed early in the online event that the eighth instalment in the Tekken franchise would be coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Advertisement

A dramatic trailer for the forthcoming title sees Kazuya and Jin Kazama fighting each other in an atmospheric environment. As the pair face off, they also battle torrential rain, a tornado, lightning and raging fires.

The Tekken 8 logo then emerges from a broken and burning chain. A message beneath the graphic tells gamers to “stay tuned” for further updates. The release date for the new game is not yet known.

“this was captured from the story mode, it is not a pre-rendered movie made for the trailer but rather real-time rendered footage, running at 60 frames per second”#TEKKEN8

—- Tekken 8 breaks into a new generation https://t.co/2A0TMBlcLk — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) September 13, 2022

“Get ready! Tekken 8 is coming,” the description under the trailer reads. You can watch the full preview video above.

Series director Katsuhiro Harada, meanwhile, said on Twitter that Tekken 8 “breaks into a new generation”.

Advertisement

Last month, Bandai Namco shared a brief teaser clip at Evo 2022 that suggested a new Tekken game was on the horizon.

The footage featured the infamous cutscene of Kazuya launching Heihachi from a clifftop, which was originally from the 1994 PlayStation game.

In June, Tekken 7 became the best-selling title in the long-running series, hitting the 9million milestone globally. It was also revealed at the time that the franchise had sold 53million copies overall.

Speaking to PC Gamer in 2017, Katsuhiro Harada touched on whether a new edition in the Tekken series was inevitable.

“If the game is released and the players really seem to like 7 and want to see more in the same vein perhaps [a continually updated live-service platform] could happen,” he said. “It could be that we release the game and at some point decide to change a lot of the game so much so that it warrants an 8 or a number change.”