‘Tekken x Street Fighter’ is officially dead, says Bandai Namco

It’s official – Bandai Namco has cancelled Tekken x Street Fighter, 11 years after it was first announced.

Tekken creator Katsuhiro Harada and Tekken 7 director Kouhei Ikeda have confirmed that the highly-anticipated Tekken and Street Fighter crossover has been canned.

“We were working really hard on that, we really were,” they said during the most recent episode of Harada’s Bar (via TheGamer). “Wish we could show you the models and stuff.”

Tekken x Street Fighter would have pitted the characters from both iconic beat ‘em up games against each other. After more than a decade in the making, they revealed that it was still only around 30% complete.

“We put a lot of effort into the female characters,” they added – and are especially proud of how Chun-Li turned out.

But they also stressed how great the other character models looked. “We wish we could show you them eventually,” they said. “But Street Fighter belongs to Capcom so we can’t do it on our own.”

The title was first announced in 2010 during San Diego Comic Con as part of a partnership between Bandai Namco and Capcom. Although Capcom eventually made Street Fighter x Tekken in 2012, Bandai Namco’s game took a lot longer than anticipated.

Street Fighter x Tekken is a crossover based around the play style of Street Fighter, whilst the Tekken x Street Fighter was going to be based around the style of the Tekken franchise.

While the game never saw the light of day, some of its development eventually made it into Tekken 7. “We even had motions, which you can see reflected in Akuma. The developing experience was useful. We wanted to show it, but the project died.”

