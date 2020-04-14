The final ‘Terraria’ update, ‘Journey’s End’, launches in May

The fourth and final Terraria update, titled Journey’s End, will be released this May.

The news was announced by developer Re-Logic’s founder, Andrew Spinks, through his official Twitter account. The update will launch on May 16, the ninth anniversary of Terraria‘s release. Check out the tweet below.

Terraria: Journey's End will launch on PC May 16, 2020! pic.twitter.com/cf1nGrzrrk — Andrew Spinks (@Demilogic) April 13, 2020

Advertisement

According to PC Gamer, the patch will a be “major update”, including over 800 new items, enemies and challenges, among other features. The game’s world generation system will also receive a “full revamp”.

Along with the revamping of existing content, Journey’s End will also come the addition of two new difficulty modes: “Journey” and “Master”. The update will also include new weather effects and biomes.

Terraria: Journey’s End update will arrive on PC on May 26, with console versions of the update being released later. The update will be free for all players.

The patch was first announced at E3 2019. During the event, the studio noted in a statement on Terraria‘s official website that they “do not currently have any plans to tackle additional updates, outside of fixes and maybe a few tidbits here and there to shore things up” after the release of Terraria: Journey’s End.

Re-Logic added that the release of “Terraria: Journey’s End means that we will finally be tackling our second title.” “We do not yet know what this will be – and it may not even be a Terraria title – so expect a time of silence from us on that front until we are ready to share more what we decide to pursue.”

Advertisement

In other patch update news, Bethesda’s Fallout 76: Wastelanders update is being released today (April 14), and will see the return of human non-playable characters (NPCs) to the Fallout franchise. The expansion also includes two new plots alongside additional creatures, gear, choices and reputations, and game optimisations.