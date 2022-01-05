‘Terraria’ launches massive Journey’s End update on the Nintendo Switch

Yesterday (January 4) Terraria launched its Journey’s End update on the Nintendo Switch, meaning fans on the platform can finally play one of the game’s biggest updates to date.

Re-Logic has announced that Terraria‘s Journey’s End update is now available for Nintendo Switch players, after the expansive update was originally launched in May 2021 for PC.

Journey’s End adds over 1000 new items, more enemies, and friendly NPCs. It also introduces two new difficulty modes (Journey and Master) for players seeking a challenge, as well as more biomes and weather types.

To mark the launch of Journey’s End for the Nintendo Switch, Re-Logic has updated a forum post to explain what the update adds.

#JourneysEnd launches on Switch today! Visit the Terraria Community Forums for a look at the new content and a complete changelog! https://t.co/y4M8MMFjs9 pic.twitter.com/VTi9a2VfiF — Terraria (@Terraria_Logic) January 4, 2022

“Journey’s End brings Terraria to the next level, to a place where the core game can finally be called “complete”. From new ways to play the game, to over 1000 new items to find and craft, to new bosses to challenge, and even a full-pass review of all content of the game for balance, graphic quality, and mechanics – truly, Journey’s End has something for everyone.”

The updated post also notes that “there are a couple of things that exist on PC and/or other consoles that are not currently supported” by Journey’s End. However, several features – including crossplay, online play with splitscreen, and texture packs/modding – will be considered by the development team at a later date.

As well as the heaps of new content already included in Journey’s End, the Nintendo Switch version brings several unique changes. This involves more settings and customisation to touch controls and some UI changes.

Re-Logic has also noted that the Nintendo Switch version may be having some performance issues since the launch of Journey’s End, and suggests anyone with lag closes and re-opens the game until a long-term fix is implemented.

