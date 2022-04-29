‘Terraria’ update 1.4.3 brings ‘Don’t Starve’ crossover to console

Terraria update 1.4.3 has been released for mobile and console versions of the game, bringing over plenty of content from PC – including a huge Don’t Starve crossover and lots of new items.

On Wednesday (April 27), Terraria developer Re-Logic announced that updates 1.4.1 to 1.4.3 have been added to Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms.

As it’s catching up on several PC updates, 1.4.3 is crammed with content for console and mobile players to enjoy. This includes a crossover with Don’t Starve, which adds 25 items from Klei Entertainment‘s survival game and more. There’s also a new Don’t Starve-inspired world seed called The Constant and a boss called the Deerclops, which can be summoned in the Ice Biome.

Finally, the Don’t Starve crossover also adds several new pets and summons for players to meet – including Don’t Starve‘s fan-favourite Chester, who will now act as a walking piggy bank in Terraria.

Today is the day! Terraria 1.4.1 – 1.4.3 updates are launching on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS devices! Visit the Terraria Community Forums for the complete changelog and updates as each version goes live 🙂 https://t.co/ybJ9MvBetg pic.twitter.com/USqffLsBmR — Terraria (@Terraria_Logic) April 27, 2022

Besides the crossover, there’s plenty more for fans to enjoy. The winners of the Terraria Vanity Contest have been added in the form of six new armours, and all of these can be crafted with materials found early in the game.

Update 1.4.3 also adds a MK10 world seed, a brightly-lit world that acts as “a tribute to all of our fans and their support over the first ten years of Terraria.”

There is also a new NPC called The Princess, even more items, and an overhaul to the Vanity system that that allows players to wear more overlapping items. The console and mobile update also brings certain platform-specific updates – including keyboard and mouse support for mobile players.

You can see the full Terraria 1.4.3 patch notes here.

