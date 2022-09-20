Test footage from ‘Diablo 4’ appears to have leaked

Test footage from Diablo 4 has reportedly leaked online, showing approximately 40 minutes of gameplay from Blizzard Entertainment’s forthcoming action role-playing game.

Diablo 4 was originally announced back in 2019 and, earlier this year was confirmed to be arriving in 2023.

According to a user on Reddit, two videos were uploaded online over the weekend (September 18) containing gameplay from the upcoming game. One video was around five minutes in length, while the other was approximately 38 minutes long – both appeared to have been recorded from a private Discord stream.

PC Gamer reports that the footage was heavily watermarked, while objects like bridges and buildings within the game world appeared untextured, suggesting that the footage had come from a test build of Diablo 4. The leak also reportedly showed the player moving through the game as a Barbarian character and included combat scenes, quests and the game map.

Diablo 4 will be set in the Diablo series’ world of Sanctuary and its storyline will take place after the events of Diablo 3: Reaper Of Souls, which saw the Nephalem (a race said to be the “offspring of angel and demon” who take on the role of the game’s protagonist) defeat antagonist Malthael, freeing the Seven Evils and shattering the powerful Black Soulstone.

Earlier this year, Blizzard Entertainment revealed the final playable class that will be available in Diablo 4 in a new trailer. The video confirmed that, along with the Barbarian, the Sorceress, the Druid and the Rogue, players will be able to inhabit the role of the Necromancer, which also featured in Diablo 2 and Diablo 3.

Previously, the game’s developer also teased that Diablo 4 will include “five distinct regions and hundreds of dungeons” for players to explore. According to a blog from the art and design teams published in March, the game will boast a “contiguous world where you can roam from coast to coast, or high up into the glacial ridges”.