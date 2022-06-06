‘Tetris Effect’ producer is interested in making a PSVR2 game

Tetsuya Mizuguchi, producer of Tetris Effect, Rez, and Lumines has expressed interest in creating a game for the upcoming PSVR2 headset.

This comes from a recent interview with VGC, where Mizuguchi states, “I can’t say anything very specific… but we are very interested, and we’re thinking about how we can push VR, so we’re very interested in new hardware and how we’re looking to make VR games better.” Mizuguchi has already had experience with PSVR technology, with the PlayStation 4 version of Tetris Effect being compatible with the headset.

Producer Mark MacDonald suggested earlier in the interview that the game could also get ported to PSVR2; “There are still platforms that we’re not out on that we’d like to be. There might be future platforms that are coming out that we’d like to be on.”

Advertisement

In 2019, Mizuguchi expressed a keen interest in releasing his new game on at-the-time next-generation hardware. “We want to make a game on the next consoles, which will offer much higher resolution I hope.” He continued, “new hardware and new technology in general has always been a huge source of inspiration for me, from my days back in the arcade to most recently VR and AR. So yeah, I’m definitely really excited for what’s next.”

Given Mizuguchi’s penchant for having a leading role in titles focussed on “interactive synaesthesia”, it seems safe to assume that his next title will be in a similar vein, with music and visuals being connected to player inputs.

NME awarded Tetris Effect: Connected an exemplary five-out-of-five-star score, claiming; “Whichever version you opt for, there’s no denying that it’s quite simply a modern masterpiece, whether as a meditation on life, an excuse to challenge the universe, or making a connection with strangers.”

In other news, the latest season of Fortnite sees Darth Vader joining the game.