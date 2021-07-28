That’s No Moon is a new studio with serious talent based in California

That’s No Moon is a new development studio based in Los Angeles and San Diego that boasts some major initial talent.

That’s No Moon was founded by Taylor Kurosaki, Tina Kowalewski, Michael Mumbauer, and Nick Kononelos, who have come from Infinity Ward, Sony Santa Monica, Sony Visual Arts, and EA respectively.

“We are a group of veteran game developers with decades of combined experience that have come together to form a new studio with a singular vision: to create captivating narrative-driven games,” their website states.

Advertisement

“Earlier this year, we established our studio and began assembling an incredible team of talented developers that have worked on some of the industry’s most acclaimed and prolific games, including The Last of Us, Uncharted, Destiny, Call of Duty, and many others.”

“Leveraging all of our collective experience, we are hard at work on our first project: an ambitious AAA single-player third-person action-adventure game led by Taylor Kurosaki as Creative Director and Jacob Minkoff as Game Director.”

Introducing That's No Moon. We are a new, independent, AAA development studio founded by industry veterans focused on creating genre-defining, narrative-driven games. Learn more: https://t.co/I1RCOrsZya pic.twitter.com/hZG3GGYViQ — That's No Moon (@ThatsNoMoonEnt) July 28, 2021

The website also states that That’s No Moon has partnered with Smilegate, creators of the Crossfire franchise. Smilegate has invested more than £72 million ($100 million USD). “Our shared vision is to craft captivating stories and relatable, emotionally resonant characters that are not only entertaining but thought-provoking. We want to make experiences that will stick with you for long after you put down the controller.”

Interestingly, the website says that they do not believe that a given medium should not limit their stories. These aspirations include linear media such as TV and film. To achieve this the Los Angels studio will feature a virtual production stage.

Currently, the studio has 40 developers and aim to have over 100 by 2022. As such, they are currently hiring for a range of roles.

Advertisement

Xbox Games With Gold has revealed the games that will be available for August – this includes Yooka-Laylee and others.