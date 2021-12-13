‘The Anacrusis’ enters early access in January 2022

Developer Stray Bombay has released a developer update that reveals the early access launch window for the upcoming game The Anacrusis.

The Anacrusis will release on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store on January 13 2022. It will also launch on PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass on day one (as spotted by PCGamer).

The announcement was also accompanied by a video in which communications director Will Smith said, “We wanted to make sure we only had to announce once. We wanted to make sure nothing can stop us at this point. The path is clear, the runway is open, the grass is green, the field is wide open. I don’t know what metaphors we’re using here anymore, but the game is going to be out on January 13.”

Stray Bombay co-founder Chet Faliszek said that The Anacrusis would have a “really weird early access” featuring weekly challenges and meta progression for players to test out alongside the usual bug fixes and content additions. “So if you’re like, man, it really sucks that I gotta do these three things to get this, or maybe, hey, that’s super-cool that this is how I get to unlock all these different skins and stuff and it doesn’t cost me any money, I love this—that’s good feedback, too. We want to put one representative idea of everything that’s going to be in the game that we see now in there and start getting your feedback, and then maybe we’ll add more stuff based on your feedback.”

The developer blog also encourages players to wishlist The Anacrusis on Steam to stay up to date or join the Stray Bombay Discord, where they actively recruit testers for observed playtests.

