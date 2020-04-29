‘The Battle on Scarif’ will be the last ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ update

After more than two years of putting out original content post-launch, EA has announced that its latest The Battle On Scarif update will be Star Wars Battlefront II’s last.

The game’s creative director Dennis Brännvall revealed the news through its official forum, saying that the new Rogue One: A Star Wars Story-inspired update completes the vision for the game. The Battle On Scarif is set to launch today (April 29).

“Since launch, we’ve brought new content in the form of free updates to the entire player base, delivering immersive Star Wars battles you can play solo, with friends and against others across the entire Skywalker Saga. This vision will now be realised as we complete our return to the Age of Rebellion, which we started in February.”

Named after the planet featured prominently in Rogue One, the update will bring Supremacy and Instant Action to new locations: Hoth, Tatooine, Yavin 4, Death Star II, and Scarif.

The update also features some new cosmetic tweaks for some fan-favourite heroes. This will include changes inspired by Rise of Skywalker, like Kylo Ren with his reforged mask, Palpatine in his red robes, and Rey wielding her own personal lightsaber.

Check out the trailer below.

Following the announcement, DICE and EA will be transitioning away from content updates. The game, however, will still be supported with server maintenance, double XP events and in-game challenges.

Star Wars Battlefront II is an action shooter video game based on the Star Wars film franchise. Battlefront II was released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in November 2017. The game features one of gaming’s biggest rosters, with characters and content from all Star Wars films, spin-offs, and even the TV series.

In other news, EA has confirmed that its World War II first-person shooter Battlefield V will receive its final major update in June. The update will include the continued improvement of the game’s anti-cheat system.