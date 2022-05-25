‘The Cycle: Frontier’ announces release date and pre-season event

Yager has confirmed the release date for The Cycle: Frontier alongside details of a pre-season event.

The Cycle: Frontier officially releases June 22 but before that, there will be a pre-season event kicking off June 8. This pre-season will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store and will run for a period of two weeks.

According to the Steam listing: “The Cycle: Frontier is a free-to-play PvPvE Extraction Shooter driven by suspense and danger. Prospect for resources and other riches on an abandoned alien world ravaged by a deadly storm, inhabited by monsters, and frequently raided by other ambitious prospectors.”

Advertisement

Yager has also confirmed “no wipe” between the pre-season and full launch of the game, with progress being carried over. In other words, “make sure to jump on the game as soon as Pre-Season starts if you want to enjoy the experience to its fullest. You don’t want to be late to the show after all”

“Closed beta 2 ended last month, and it was another very successful experience for The Cycle: Frontier. Along with the previous closed beta and both closed alphas, we’ve had the privilege to witness almost a million prospectors tread the surface of Fortuna 3,” reads the announcement from Yager.

“Countless messages, observations and messages of feedback have been shared with us those past months, helping us improve, refine and shape the game in a direction that will fit our community best, so we can offer you all the best experience the game has to offer at release.”

The studio go on to confirm what’s changed between that recent closed beta and the full release of The Cycle: Frontier with “numerous improvements to weapon balance, progression, enemy AI, resource gathering, economy and more!”

Yager has also reworked old areas, added new dungeons and introduced character customisation ready for the pre-season launch.

Advertisement

In other news, a new update for No Man’s Sky went live earlier today (May 25) with the Leviathan update bringing a host of exciting new additions to the survival game – including time loops and giant whales.